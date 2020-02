احمد گوڈیل نے معطلی کے بعد پی سی بی پر الزامات کی بوچھاڑ کردی

View this post on Instagram

Okay, apparently PCB issues a statement that I made comments on Ali Zafar which is why they suspended me! Matlab kuch bhi? Dekhein ap log ye video jis mein meine sirf ye kaha ke I am not ALLOWED to play our super star Ali Zafar’s songs in the stadium because he has been under controversy and I also said that we should be supporting our own stars instead of blacklisting them! Ap jitne bhi log stadium aatay hain kia ap ne suna abhi tak Ali Zafar ka koi gaana? Tu kia meine kuch galat kaha? @ali_zafar please see!! Agar mujhe nikaalna he tha tu koi acha reason dete bhai! Kuch bhi keh dete ke mein unprofessional hoon ya indisciplined hoon ya kuch bhi...lol! #HBLPSLV #AhmedGodil #AliZafar