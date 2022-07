گال ٹیسٹ: رمیز راجا، شاہد آفریدی سمیت متعدد کرکٹرز کی ٹیم کو مبارکباد

– A remarkable and historic victory at Galle! 👏🏼

Pakistan team is growing from strength to strength, congratulations to @babarazam258 & the boys. Thumbsup to @imabd28 for his performance, keep it up & all the best for the next Test!#SLvPAK #Cricket #Pakistan

— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) July 20, 2022