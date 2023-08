ورلڈکپ کے آغاز سے قبل کولکتہ کے ایڈن گارڈن اسٹیڈیم میں آگ بھڑک اُٹھی

#EdenGarden : Fire at Eden Gardens dressing room on Wednesday night when the renovation work was going on before #Cricket World Cup 2023. #WorldCup2023Stadium Staff informed the fire dept, 2 fire tenders were rushed to douze the fire . Now #FIRE is under control. #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/MfMR7McE1C

— Abhimanyu Indian (@Abhi321997) August 10, 2023