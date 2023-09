ورلڈکپ؛ براڈ کاسٹرز نے ’’فیب 5‘‘ پر مشتمل ویڈیو جاری کردی

Fast. Ferocious. Fantastic. Fierce. Fabled. ⚡

Words will fall short in describing the FAB 5 when they spring into action! 🏏#ViratKohli #KaneWilliamson #JoeRoot #BabarAzam #StevenSmith

Stay tuned for the #WorldCupOnStar | October 5 onwards | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/HtFLJZs9Vn

— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 8, 2023