ورلڈکپ؛ شعیب ملک کا بابراعظم سے کپتانی چھوڑنے کا مطالبہ

Shoaib Malik – "I gave an opinion in the past aswell that Babar Azam should leave captaincy. This is my personal opinion. Babar does not think out of the box as a captain. He is doing captaincy but the improvement is not coming. He can do wonders for Pakistan as a player." #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/kLBFVcpOQE

— Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) October 14, 2023