بابراعظم ٹی20 میں تیز ترین 8 ہزار رنز بنانے والے دوسرے بلےباز

Babar Azam has become the second fastest batter to reach 8,000 runs in T20s. Babar achieved the milestone in 218 innings while Virat Kohli did it in 243 innings. Chris Gayle is the quickest to 8,000 T20 runs doing it in 213 innings #Cricket #PAKvENG

— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 23, 2022