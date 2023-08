ایشیاکپ کیلئے پرومو جاری! پاکستان، بھارت نمایاں

Tension. Aggression. Passion. 🔥

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled showdown as the playground of passionate rivalries like #INDvPAK is all set to ignite at the #AsiaCup2023! 💪🏻

Tune-in to #AsiaCupOnstar

Aug 30 Onwards and catch #INDvPAK on 2 Sep | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/2akJWZiIJE

— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 3, 2023