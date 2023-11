ہرشا بھوگلے نے پاکستان ٹیم میں تنازعات کا ذمہ دار ’’لاہور قلندرز‘‘ کو قرار دیدیا

Harsha Bhogle lashes out on Lahore Qalandars for starting the rumours of Shaheen Afridi's captaincy and for trying to get Babar Azam sacked as captain 👀 #CWC23 #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/fVuYTiWlGr

— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 31, 2023